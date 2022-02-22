Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government warned of immediate need to tackle family homelessness

The Children’s Rights Alliance has warned that immediate action is needed to tackle family homelessness.

The group has today published it’s Report Card awarding the Government an E grade over child homelessness.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that in the North West, 7 families were homeless in December. 10 of them children.

Saoirse Brady is Head of Legal Policy and Public Affairs with the Children’s Rights Alliance, she says the Government knows what to do and that they must act now:

