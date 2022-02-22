Intermediate cup Q-Final Draw

Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic have both been handed tricky away draw’s in this season’s quarter final’s of the Intermediate cup. Bonagee must travel to Cork for a tie with Rockmount AFC while Cockhill are in Dublin again to play Bluebell United. The ties are to be played on the weekend 19/20 March. Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny made today’s draw. Both team’s will have home advantage in the semi final if they Advance

FAI Intermediate Cup Quarter-Finals

1. Maynooth University Town v Malahide United/Carrigaline United

2. Bluebell United v Cockhill Celtic

3. St Francis v Killester Donnycarney

4. Rockmount v Bonagee United

Semi-Finals

2 v 3

4 v 1