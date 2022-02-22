Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Cancer Society Research Head says LUH projects are very important

The Irish Cancer Society’s Head of Research says two projects being supported at Letterkenny University Hospital will have long term benefits for people being treated for cancer, and also those whose treatment has finished.

Dr Robert O’Connor was speaking ahead of a public conference in Letterkenny this weekend being organised by Donegal Relay for Life with the theme ‘You are not alone’.

Dr O’Connor says it’s a very important theme as we exit the pandemic, and the work being done in Letterkenny can help address the isolation that many cancer patients and survivors feel……….

You can register to attend the conference HERE

Interview in full –

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

