Irish Cancer Society Research Head says LUH projects are very important

The Irish Cancer Society’s Head of Research says two projects being supported at Letterkenny University Hospital will have long term benefits for people being treated for cancer, and also those whose treatment has finished.

Dr Robert O’Connor was speaking ahead of a public conference in Letterkenny this weekend being organised by Donegal Relay for Life with the theme ‘You are not alone’.

Dr O’Connor says it’s a very important theme as we exit the pandemic, and the work being done in Letterkenny can help address the isolation that many cancer patients and survivors feel……….

