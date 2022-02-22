Letterkenny gardai probe Lower Main Street assault

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a serious assault in the Lower Main Street area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai are particularly anxious to trace a dark coloured saloon car which was in the area at the time.

Gardai say the incident happened at approximately 2.18am on Sunday morning.

The injured man was assaulted on the left side of Lower Main Street as you head towards Oldtown Road. He was subsequently hospitalised for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardai say they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the incident and CCTV is being examined from various premises, and are appealing to anybody who may have observed the assault occur to contact Gardaí.

Gardai are asking taxi drivers and others who may have dash cam footage from the area to make it available to them, and in particular, they say they are interested in hearing about any sightings or dashcam footage of an Irish registration dark coloured saloon style car that was at the location at the time of the incident.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be contacted at 074-9167100.