Man arrested and drugs seized following incident in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry and drugs with an estimated street value of £2,000 seized following an incident in last night.

The 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number driving-related and drug-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol, driving with no insurance, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police.

The man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with enquiries.

The arrest was made when officers responded to a call shortly before 11:10pm expressing concern about a vehicle that had left commercial premises in the Pennyburn Industrial Estate area.

Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle a short time later in the Glenshane Road area. A search of the vehicle recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs. During a follow-up search at a property in the area, officers seized a further quantity of suspected Class B and Class C drugs.

Anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101.