More details emerge about last week’s joint Garda-PSNI drug seizures

More than 70-thousand euro worth of drugs have been seized as part of a cross-border operation by gardai and the PSNI.

The Joint Agency Task Force, set up to tackle rural crime, also worked to seize cash, vehicles and kerosene oil across the border region.

Gardai from the Sligo and Leitrim division seized suspected heroin worth more than 61-thousand euro, and almost 8-thousand euro worth of cocaine and cannabis in two separate locations in Co. Sligo.

In Donegal, the District Drugs Unit supported by Customs recovered a quantity of suspected to be cocaine and cannabis following a search of a property in the Buncrana district. Gardaí in Letterkenny focused on street dealing in the town with a number of detections made in respect of possession of illegal drugs for personal use.

