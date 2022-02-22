Three cars stolen from Letterkenny garage

Three cars have been taken from a commercial garage in Ballyraine, Letterkenny during an overnight break in, with a garda investigation now underway.

One of them was later found crashed across the border.

On the Community Garda Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty issued this appeal for information………..

Garda appeal in full –

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that happened between 8pm yesterday, Monday February 21st and 2am this morning, Tuesday February 22nd at a garage on the Middle Rd, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Steel doors were forced open at the side of the property and entry was gained. Three vehicles were stolen from the property, a silver VW Passat reg no. 151DL4501, a red Toyota Auris, reg no. 10DL16255 and a blue Ford Fiesta ,reg no. 10DL16254. The blue Fiesta has been located crashed across the border.

A number of sets of car keys were also stolen from the property during the course of the burglary. We are appealing to anybody who was in that area and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.

We also appeal to motorists who were in that area and in the general Letterkenny area and who had a dash cam between those times, to please make the footage available to Gardaí. Letterkenny Gardaí may be reached on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.