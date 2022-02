Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland, Donegal’s Conor O’Donnell, and Galway’s Shane Walsh are this week’s, GAA.ie Footballer of the Week nominees.

Conor O’Donnell led the line brilliantly for Donegal as they secured a very hard-fought win over Tyrone. His goal in first-half injury-time gave them a much-needed lifeline and he also chipped in with three important points from play.

