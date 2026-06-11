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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Taxi availability in south Donegal becoming a ‘serious issue’

Following concerns being raised earlier this week about the lack of taxis in Buncrana, similar issues have been raised in South Donegal.

Cllr Micheal Naughton has called the lack of access to transport a serious issue, particularly for the hospitality industry.

He has now called on the Economic Development section of Donegal County Council to write to the Government to highlight the problem.

On today’s Greg Hughes show Cllr Naughton explained the effect the problem is having to Donna-Marie Doherty:

 

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