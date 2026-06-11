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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 11/06/2026


A morning focused on severe transport bottlenecks and economic rejuvenation in Donegal, balanced with calls for peace following urban unrest and vital financial warnings for homeowners.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: Donna-Marie Doherty kicks off the show with our daily scan of the front pages as the national and local papers hit the shelves.

🏠 The Cost of Underinsurance: Gillian Devereux, Insurance Adjuster at Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC, joins the show to discuss a worrying trend of people underinsuring their properties and paying a devastating financial price when they need to make a claim.

🚒 Hospital Road Bottleneck Fears: John Hegarty of Sean Hegarty & Sons Haulage Limited raises serious safety concerns over the newly configured road by the hospital, warning it is now far too narrow to allow emergency vehicles to pass if two large lorries meet on the route.

🚌 Council & Transport Backing: Cllr Donal “Mandy” Kelly weighs in on the hospital road gridlock, revealing that local bus operators share the exact same anxieties and confirming that a high-level meeting has been organized with the Roads Director of Donegal County Council to find a solution.

🕊️ A Plea for Peace: Bishop Donal McKeown issues a powerful call for calm, unity, and reconciliation in the wake of recent riots and civil unrest in Belfast and Derry.

🚖 Bringing Uber to Donegal: Cllr Micheal Naughton outlines his campaign to bring ride-hailing and taxi apps like Uber into the county, explaining to Donna-Marie how it could inject vital new life into South Donegal’s nighttime economy.

🌊 I Love Inishowen Day 2026: Niall McCaughan, manager of Go Visit Inishowen joins the program to flag what promises to be a spectacular celebration of the peninsula this coming Saturday, detailing the local events and community spirit on display.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore is live in studio to give us an exclusive look ahead at the key stories and local interviews featured in this week’s upcoming episode of the Business Matters podcast.

🎧 Stream the full Thursday broadcast and listen back here:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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