Donegal Intercultural Platform supporting Ukranian community

The Donegal Intercultural Platform isw coordinating a number of events to support Ukraine, and is also gathering first aid and other essential materials to be shipped over there by a Dublin based company.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Paul Kernan of the Intercultural Platform urged any Ukranian people in Donegal to make contact with them.

He said the materials being sought show the seriousness of the situation across Ukraine……..

A number of events are being held across Donegal this week in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Vigils will be held in Letterkenny over the coming days while a Ukraine solidarity mural is set to be unveiled tomorrow evening on the Port Road, Letterkenny.