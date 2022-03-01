Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Intercultural Platform supporting Ukranian community

The Donegal Intercultural Platform isw coordinating a number of events to support Ukraine, and is also gathering first aid and other essential materials to be shipped over there by a Dublin based company.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Paul Kernan of the Intercultural Platform urged any Ukranian people in Donegal to make contact with them.

He said the materials being sought show the seriousness of the situation across Ukraine……..

A number of events are being held across Donegal this week in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Vigils will be held in Letterkenny over the coming days while a Ukraine solidarity mural is set to be unveiled tomorrow evening on the Port Road, Letterkenny.

car insurance
News, Top Stories

New car registrations in Donegal down over 5%

1 March 2022
Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
Advertisement

