Serious concern has been raised over a lack of charging points for electric vehicles across Inishowen.

It’s thought there are only a handful of such charging points currently in place across the entire peninsula.

It has led to fears that the lack of infrastructure could deter tourists from choosing to visit the area.

Cllr Johnny McGuinness says Inishowen has a lot to offer and it’s incumbent on Donegal County Council to improve the situation ahead of the tourism season: