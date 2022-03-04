Council advises of upcoming road closures

Donegal County Council has advised of upcoming road closures.

Rosemount Lane in Letterkenny from the junction of Main Street, Letterkenny to the Junction of Rosemount Terrace will be closed to traffic from 8am Monday March 7th to 6pm Friday March 11th.

Traffic approaching from Upper Main Street will be diverted via Lower Main Street and onto Oliver Plunkett Road and directed towards the Pearse Road R-250 and onto Rosemount Lane.

Meanwhile due to the essential road works, the R259 Dungloe – Burtonport road at Meenmore will be blocked from 9:00am to 3.00pm tomorrow Saturday 5th March.

The exact location of the road closure is 450m past the turn off for Dungloe Car breakers on the Burtonport side at Meenmore.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and give extra times for their journey in this area during the specified times.

Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.