Council urged to review policy of tenants purchasing council properties

Donegal County Council is being urged to review its policy as it relates to tenants buying out their Council homes.

It’s understood that a blanket ban on purchasing homes is currently in place until such time as the Council concludes assessments for the presence of Mica.

However Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says a lot of properties date back to pre-Mica era and those tenants are being prevented from moving forward.

Cllr Murray says while he understands the Council is being cautious, it should lift the ban on older homes: