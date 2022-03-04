Donegal ladies look to cement top spot – Nicole McLaughlin

Donegal look to make in three wins on the bounce when they travel to Mayo for a tie at the Connacht GAA Centre on Sunday.

The result of this one will determine who finishes top, and is pitted against the second placed team from Division 1B.

There are four changes to the Mayo team that started against Galway, as Hannah Reape makes her senior debut, while Donegal’s starting line-up shows two alterations, including the return of All Star attacker Geraldine McLaughlin.

The other is in defence with Evelyn McGinley back in the full back line. They replace Catherine Boyle and Katie Long.