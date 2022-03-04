Donegal Senator makes history as first traveller to address Dail

A Donegal based Senator has made history as the first traveller to address the Dail.

Senator Eileen Flynn was speaking as part of statements on the report of the Special Oireachtas Committee on key issues affecting the traveller community.

She told the Dail that the travelling community must be afforded every opportunity going forward.

The report focuses on health, education, employment and accommodation and has outlined how improvements can be made for the livelihoods and wellbeing of the travelling community.

Senator Flynn believes that if the recommendations in the report are implemented, the Government and all involved will be part of a better future for travellers: