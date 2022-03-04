Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal Senator makes history as first traveller to address Dail

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal based Senator has made history as the first traveller to address the Dail.

Senator Eileen Flynn was speaking as part of statements on the report of the Special Oireachtas Committee on key issues affecting the traveller community.

She told the Dail that the travelling community must be afforded every opportunity going forward.

The report focuses on health, education, employment and accommodation and has outlined how improvements can be made for the livelihoods and wellbeing of the travelling community.

Senator Flynn believes that if the recommendations in the report are implemented, the Government and all involved will be part of a better future for travellers:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Islington Council 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Islington Irish Month aims to strengthen London-Donegal links

4 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

4 March 2022
charging point
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern lack of EV charging points will impact tourism in Inishowen

4 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

No plans to reduce island ferries and air service fares

4 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Islington Council 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Islington Irish Month aims to strengthen London-Donegal links

4 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

4 March 2022
charging point
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern lack of EV charging points will impact tourism in Inishowen

4 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

No plans to reduce island ferries and air service fares

4 March 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Road Closure: Crieve Road, Oldtown, Letterkenny

4 March 2022
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to review policy of tenants purchasing council properties

4 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube