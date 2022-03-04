Foreign Affairs Council to discuss response to Russian invasion

Minister for Foreign Affairs will attend an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels today.

The meeting will focus on the EU’s cooperation with its partners in responding to Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Its expected EU Ministers will have an in-depth discussion on the situation and the coordination of next steps with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, The US Secretary of State and NATO Secretary-General among others.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Coveney reiterated the Government’s view that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a gross violation of international law, which cannot and will not, be tolerated.

He said Ireland continues to be at the forefront of efforts across the UN, to bring to an end the conflict and to hold Russia accountable.”The international community he said has clearly demonstrated its unified rejection of Russia’s aggression against a sovereign state.