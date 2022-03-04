GAA Preview: Derry v Donegal – The Managers

The relentless run of fixtures in the Allianz Hurling league continues across all divisions this weekend and here in the north west, there’s a mouth watering meeting of two teams who are going really well in Division 2A.

Donegal host Derry at O’Donnell Park on Sunday in a top of the table clash.

Tom Comack has been previewing this game – first up, we’ll hear from the Derry camp, their manager Dominic McKinley seems happy with where they are at at this stage:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Score-Dominic-McKinley.wav