GAA Preview: Derry v Donegal – The Managers

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann

The relentless run of fixtures in the Allianz Hurling league continues across all divisions this weekend and here in the north west, there’s a mouth watering meeting of two teams who are going really well in Division 2A.

Donegal host Derry at O’Donnell Park on Sunday in a top of the table clash.

Tom Comack has been previewing this game – first up, we’ll hear from the Derry camp, their manager Dominic McKinley seems happy with where they are at at this stage:

McKinley’s opposite number, Mickey McCann says that after three wins from three games, Donegal are looking up the table, rather than below:

Dominic McKinley Derry Hurling Manager
