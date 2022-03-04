Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps at home for first time this season – Gavin Cullen

Tonight Friday, Finn Harps chase a first Premier Division victory in what is their first home game of the season when they host Bohemians at Finn Park.

Diarmaid Doherty will be the in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sport and will have regular updates from the 6.45pm kick off.

Harps began the campaign with a draw at UCD and a defeat last Monday at Dundalk.

Erol Erdal Alkan, Barry McNamee, Regan Donelon and David Webster are all doubts for the tie against the Dublin side.

Elsewhere Derry City are in the capital this evening when they face Damien Duff’s Shelboure.

Former Harps keeper Gavin Cullen joined Diarmaid Doherty on this weeks Score programme to look ahead to Friday’s top flight games:

Islington Council 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Islington Irish Month aims to strengthen London-Donegal links

4 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

4 March 2022
charging point
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern lack of EV charging points will impact tourism in Inishowen

4 March 2022
arranmore lighthouse 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

No plans to reduce island ferries and air service fares

4 March 2022
Advertisement

