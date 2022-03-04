Harps at home for first time this season – Gavin Cullen

Tonight Friday, Finn Harps chase a first Premier Division victory in what is their first home game of the season when they host Bohemians at Finn Park.

Diarmaid Doherty will be the in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sport and will have regular updates from the 6.45pm kick off.

Harps began the campaign with a draw at UCD and a defeat last Monday at Dundalk.

Erol Erdal Alkan, Barry McNamee, Regan Donelon and David Webster are all doubts for the tie against the Dublin side.

Elsewhere Derry City are in the capital this evening when they face Damien Duff’s Shelboure.