There are hopes of renewed momentum on the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan.

The plan which has been in the pipeline for a number of years now includes proposals for walking routes, parking and other facilities.

A meeting is getting underway over the next few weeks in a bid to move the plan forward.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while the much needed work won’t happen on time for this summer, it’s important that Donegal County Council move on it as quickly as possible: