Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ireland’s economy grew by 13.5% last year

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Ireland’s economy, grew by 13.5 per cent last year, driven by a strong upturn in multinational dominated sectors.

Figures from the CSO show that personal spending on goods and services increased by 5.7 per cent in the year.

The quarterly national accounts showed the impact of the pandemic varied across the economy in 2021.

Several sectors showed a higher level of economic activity last year, with the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector growing by 6.2 per cent.

Arts and Entertainment saw a 12.6 per cent increase.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

4 March 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Council advises of upcoming road closures

4 March 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Visiting restricted at Letterkenny University Hospital

4 March 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Ireland’s economy grew by 13.5% last year

4 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

4 March 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Council advises of upcoming road closures

4 March 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Visiting restricted at Letterkenny University Hospital

4 March 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Ireland’s economy grew by 13.5% last year

4 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

8,337 new Covid cases confirmed today

4 March 2022
Police ombudsman
News, Top Stories

Police Ombudsman to publish report on Denis Donaldson murder

4 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube