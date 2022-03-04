Ireland’s economy grew by 13.5% last year

Ireland’s economy, grew by 13.5 per cent last year, driven by a strong upturn in multinational dominated sectors.

Figures from the CSO show that personal spending on goods and services increased by 5.7 per cent in the year.

The quarterly national accounts showed the impact of the pandemic varied across the economy in 2021.

Several sectors showed a higher level of economic activity last year, with the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector growing by 6.2 per cent.

Arts and Entertainment saw a 12.6 per cent increase.