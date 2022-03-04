Islington Irish Month aims to strengthen London-Donegal links

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has visited Islington as part of an event to recognise the contribution of the Irish community to the borough.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh travelled with Councillor Ciaran Brogan on the back of an invite from Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK as part of Irish month which is being hosted by Letterkenny native and Mayor of Islington Troy Gallagher.

Councillor Kavanagh says the coming weeks will be an opportunity for links between London and Donegal to be strengthened: