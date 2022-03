Derry City took a second win of the Premier Division campaign beating Damien Duff’s Shelbourne 1-0 at Tolka Park.

The games only goal came on 73 minutes and was scored by Patrick McEleney who tapped in following a header from Ronan Boyce.

The goal was McEleney’s first for Derry since his return to the Brandywell club from Dundalk.

The win sees Derry sit joint top on 6pts with St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

Pats on Friday beat the defending Champions Rovers at Richmond Park 1-0.