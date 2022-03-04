New & updated viewing points unveiled along Mulroy Drive

Fáilte Ireland has unveiled ten new and updated viewing points along Mulroy Drive, a looped route off the Wild Atlantic Way designed to encourage visitors to explore more and stay longer in the Mulroy Bay area in Donegal.

Developed with an investment of €160,000 from Fáilte Ireland, the new and updated viewing points will bring local stories to life and maximise the optimum vantage points along the 38km route

Five new viewing points have been installed at Kerrykeel, Carlan South, Tamney and Woodquarter and five existing viewing points have been upgraded at Kindrum, Kerrykeel Pier, Milford, Cranford and Devrinleagh.

Created using stories and imagery from local communities across the region, the theme for the new viewing points along the Mulroy Drive is ‘gathering the harvest of land and sea’.

Constructed from locally cut stone, the viewing points aim to encourage visitors to sit and take in the beauty and stories of the local area.

The Mulroy Drive will be promoted on www.discoverireland.ie and a visitor map outlining the route and highlighting the activities and attractions visitors can enjoy throughout the region is available for local businesses to use.

Fáilte Ireland is working with Donegal County Council, Mulroy Drive Tourism Group and local businesses to maximise the tourism opportunities the route presents, and a motif has been created for businesses to use across their websites and marketing materials along with an Interpretation Toolkit.