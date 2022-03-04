Nigel Ferry on Donegal League 50th celebrations

It’s a year of celebration for junior soccer here in Donegal – 50 years on from the start of the Donegal League back in 1972.
This weekend, the league will mark that special anniversary with an event at the Diamond Park in Ballyare where Gerry McAnaney, the President of the Football Association of Ireland, will be in attendance and will unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the league’s golden jubilee.
The secretary of the Donegal League is Nigel Ferry, he’s been telling Diarmaid Doherty about whats in store for the special occasion: