No plans to reduce island ferries and air service fares

The Government has no plans to include island ferries and air services under an upcoming reduction in public transport fares.

A 20% reduction in fare prices on transport services is set to come into effect by early May as part of a new scheme to help with the rising cost of living.

Last night, the Dail heard calls from Fianna Fail Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív for both island ferries and air services to be in included in the scheme.

Responding Minister Josepha Madigan says the move would leave private operators at a disadvantage:

But Deputy O Cuiv says that wouldn’t be the case: