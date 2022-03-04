Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No plans to reduce island ferries and air service fares

The Government has no plans to include island ferries and air services under an upcoming reduction in public transport fares.

A 20% reduction in fare prices on transport services is set to come into effect by early May as part of a new scheme to help with the rising cost of living.

Last night, the Dail heard calls from Fianna Fail Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív for both island ferries and air services to be in included in the scheme.

Responding Minister Josepha Madigan says the move would leave private operators at a disadvantage:

 

But Deputy O Cuiv says that wouldn’t be the case:

