Police Ombudsman to publish report on Denis Donaldson murder

The Police Ombudsman is due to publish a report into the murder of republican informer Denis Donaldson next week, the Irish News reports.

The former republican prisoner and senior Sinn Féin official was shot dead at a remote cottage in the outskirts of Glenties in April 2006.

Nobody has ever been charged with Mr Donaldson’s murder despite a number of arrests being made in connection with the overall investigation in the years that followed.

Months before his death the west Belfast man admitted working as an informer within the republican movement for many years.