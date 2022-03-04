Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police probe second vehicle theft in Strabane

Detectives are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Strabane – the second theft this week in the District.

A purple BMW M4, registration number R50 0LAN, was reported stolen from Mourne Manor in the town shortly before 9am today (4th March), however, detectives believe it was taken several hours earlier, at around 3am.

Police are continuing to make enquiries in relation to this theft, and are asking anyone who was in the area around 3am and who noticed any suspicious behaviour to call them on 101.
Police are also appealing to drivers who were in the area to check their dashcam to see if they’ve captured footage of the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge is appealing to vehicle owners, in particular those with keyless entry cars, to do all they can to keep their vehicles safe.

“It’s worrying this is the second report of theft of a vehicle in our District this week. On Monday (28th February) a white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH, was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in Strabane shortly after 2:05am and we are continuing to make enquiries in relation to this theft, including if it’s linked to today’s report.

