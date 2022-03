A Donegal Deputy has described yesterday’s rates produced by the SCSI as a good start for Mica homeowners.

The report proposes higher rates for building costs than were previously estimated.

Deputy Joe McHugh was speaking to John Breslin this afternoon at the official launch of the new Mulroy Drive initiative.

Deputy McHugh says the Mica scheme will evolve over the next ten to twenty years so there’s still a lot of work to be done: