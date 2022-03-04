Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Údarás na Gaeltachta to assess future of Gaeltacht food sector

Údarás na Gaeltachta is to assess future requirements of the food sector in Gaeltacht regions.

A review of the food sector in the Gaeltacht is to be undertaken with a view towards preparing a development plan based on the future requirements of the sector.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has launched an expression of interest process for companies or people developing food products or businesses.

It’s hoped the expressions of interest will assist in preparing a development plan, under the Gaeltacht na hÉireann brand which will be based on sectoral demand for food preparation, manufacturing, testing, packaging and other facilities to enable research and development in the sector.

Údarás na Gaeltachta hopes to build on the international success of numerous Gaeltacht food and drink products and support individuals and small and large companies to undertake additional development..

An assessment of the potential of developing food hubs in Gaeltacht regions where the demand exists in order to provide a supportive environment in which new and existing business can commercialise their business ideas is also being carried out.

It is hoped such food hubs will create employment, increase the number of SMEs, attract more investment into the industry and region and increase demand for goods and services in the area also.

The closing date for Expression of Interest submissions is April 1st.

