Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Visiting restricted at Letterkenny University Hospital

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital has been restricted due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility.

It’s currently limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

Patients have been advised of the situation and will be kept updated on any changes.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Advice for people attending hospital appointments
People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised to attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise.

Anyone coming to the hospital for an appointment must wear a face mask and use hand gel regularly. People should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time and come alone, unless the support of another person is essential.

People with COVID-19 symptoms should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

4 March 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Council advises of upcoming road closures

4 March 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Visiting restricted at Letterkenny University Hospital

4 March 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Ireland’s economy grew by 13.5% last year

4 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport, nuacht & obituaries

4 March 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Council advises of upcoming road closures

4 March 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Visiting restricted at Letterkenny University Hospital

4 March 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Ireland’s economy grew by 13.5% last year

4 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

8,337 new Covid cases confirmed today

4 March 2022
Police ombudsman
News, Top Stories

Police Ombudsman to publish report on Denis Donaldson murder

4 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube