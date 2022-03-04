Visiting restricted at Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital has been restricted due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility.

It’s currently limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

Patients have been advised of the situation and will be kept updated on any changes.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

Advice for people attending hospital appointments

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised to attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise.

Anyone coming to the hospital for an appointment must wear a face mask and use hand gel regularly. People should come to their appointments no earlier than ten minutes before the allotted time and come alone, unless the support of another person is essential.

People with COVID-19 symptoms should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.