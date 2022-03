There’s a warning inflation could double what was expected here by the end of the year.

The ESRI had predicted an inflation rate of between 4% and 6 % in 2022.

However spiralling fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine have prompted fears the pressure around energy supplies may continue for a lot longer than had previously been expected.

Economist Jim Power has told the Irish Examiner that he believes the Irish inflation rate will peak at close to 10%.