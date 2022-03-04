Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
West Donegal to benefit from latest tranche of Town and Village Renewal funding

West Donegal is set to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€50,000 has been sanctioned for Dunlewey to allow the development of a design to tender stage of the project to develop a pavillion building.

The project when it comes to fruition will be a multi-use space for community and tourism.

The latest strand of funding is being made available to local authorities to assist them to contribute to a pipeline of significant, well-developed projects which will subsequently progress to construction stage with the help of more investment in the future.

