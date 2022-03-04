Works commences on Strathfoyle Greenway

Work has begun on the construction of a long-awaited Greenway in Derry.

The Strathfoyle Greenway will run from the end of the Waterside Greenway at Foyle Bridge to Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle, a distance of 2.7km.

It will be set within a green corridor of meadows, hedges and woodlands, and will have spectacular views of the River Foyle and the City.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure has already committed £226,500 funding towards preliminary works on the Strathfoyle Greenway and is now providing 50% of the £2.64m cost of the Greenway through its Blue Green Infrastructure fund, with the Department for Communities, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Derry and Strabane District Council contributing equally to the remaining 50%.