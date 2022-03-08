Serious concern raised over speed of vehicles travelling through Creeslough

It’s been claimed that some vehicles are speeding through Creeslough at a rapid rate leading to serious concerns over the safety of those, particularly pedestrians using the route.

The road is home to a school, post office and housing estates with many residents complaining that they’re finding it increasingly difficult to cross the road.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of Donegal Joint Policing Committee by Cllr Michael McClafferty.

He says the layout of Creeslough creates stumbling blocks in finding a solution: