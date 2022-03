There are calls for a train station at Dublin Airport, which would serve every city in Ireland.

The Oireachtas transport committee has been discussing the All-Island Rail Review today.

It has heard large parts of Ireland have no railway service at all – with calls for new lines between Limerick and Sligo, and Sligo and Derry.

Richard Logue, from the Atlantic Economic Corridor Business Forum, says Dublin Airport also has no railway connections.