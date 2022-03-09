Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public encouraged to share views on Council leisure services

Derry City and Strabane District Council is appealing for the help of local people to help improve the delivery of local leisure services.

 

A special survey has been launched, aimed at gauging views on the current leisure offering.

 

The survey is open to both current users and non-users to help gain a clearer picture of the activities and services everyone would like to see delivered, and to establish what would attract more people to get involved in sport and physical activity.

 

This information will be used to build new approaches and develop programmes at local leisure centres, particularly in the wake of the Covid Pandemic.

 

It aims to find out what people’s expectations are when it comes to the sport and leisure activities they would like to engage in, and the service they expect when they come to use our facilities.

 

It also looks at other fitness activities available outside Council leisure centres and what people’s health and wellbeing objectives are in the months ahead.

 

The survey is open and will remain so until 25th March – go to https://bit.ly/3CmwTP8

 

