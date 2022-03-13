Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results 13/03/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Convoy Arsenal 2 v 3 Bonagee United

Donegal Town 2 v 1 Castlefin Celtic

Drumkeen United 1 v 1 Glenea United

Keadue Rovers 4 v 1 Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 2 v 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cranford United 1 v 1 Milford United

Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 5 Gweedore Celtic

Fanad United 5 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Swilly Rovers 1 v 1 Ballybofey United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 0 v 3 Curragh Athletic

Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 4 Letterkenny Rovers

Glenree United 1 v 2 Gweedore United

Letterbarrow Celtic 4 v 0 Whitestrand United

