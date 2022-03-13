Donegal Junior League Results 13/03/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Convoy Arsenal 2 v 3 Bonagee United
Donegal Town 2 v 1 Castlefin Celtic
Drumkeen United 1 v 1 Glenea United
Keadue Rovers 4 v 1 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 2 v 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cranford United 1 v 1 Milford United
Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 5 Gweedore Celtic
Fanad United 5 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Swilly Rovers 1 v 1 Ballybofey United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 0 v 3 Curragh Athletic
Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 4 Letterkenny Rovers
Glenree United 1 v 2 Gweedore United
Letterbarrow Celtic 4 v 0 Whitestrand United