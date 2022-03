Gardaí say they’re investigating an assault and robbery that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Letterkenny.

They say a man, aged in his fifties, was assaulted in the Longlane area of Letterkenny at approximately 4:50am, where he received non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí also believe a car was stolen in the course of the assault.

Gardaí say their enquiries into the attack are still ongoing.