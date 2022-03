Donegal suffered their first home defeat of the season in the National Football League going down 1-12 to 0-10 against Monaghan on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game it was announced that the Donegal players and management will not be taking part in post match interviews after a request from the GPA, who are protesting the GAA’s “cost-savings on player expenses”.

Donegal GAA President Mick McGrath spoke to Tom Comack about the current situation as well as the defeat.