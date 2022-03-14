Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Fuel prices puts private bus operators in jeopardy

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

95% of private bus operators say they can’t guarantee their service will continue until June, due to the spiralling cost of fuel.

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland asked operators if it’s commercially viable for services to run up until June without any support and 5 per cent said no.

90 per cent of operators say they need up to a 35 per cent increase in contract rates to continue their services.

Nearly two-thirds say fuel costs have increased by more than 50 per cent over the past twelve months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel prices puts private bus operators in jeopardy

14 March 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 80 Covid patients at LUH

14 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little hope for drop in fuel prices

14 March 2022
Danielle McLoughln
News, Top Stories

Today marks fifth anniversary of Danielle McLaughlin murder

14 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel prices puts private bus operators in jeopardy

14 March 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 80 Covid patients at LUH

14 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little hope for drop in fuel prices

14 March 2022
Danielle McLoughln
News, Top Stories

Today marks fifth anniversary of Danielle McLaughlin murder

14 March 2022
doochary2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serious concern over pedestrian safety in Doochary

14 March 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio deeply saddened on passing of Mary Conlon

14 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube