Fuel prices puts private bus operators in jeopardy

95% of private bus operators say they can’t guarantee their service will continue until June, due to the spiralling cost of fuel.

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland asked operators if it’s commercially viable for services to run up until June without any support and 5 per cent said no.

90 per cent of operators say they need up to a 35 per cent increase in contract rates to continue their services.

Nearly two-thirds say fuel costs have increased by more than 50 per cent over the past twelve months.