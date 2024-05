An Inishowen Councillor says forcing people to stand out and wait on a bus in adverse weather conditions is farcical.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan believes the peninsula is being left behind due to the lack of bus shelters.

A pilot scheme was rolled out in Inishowen a number of years ago with six bus shelters erected.

However Councillor Crossan says there is a clear need for more bus shelters to be installed: