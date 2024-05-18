Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
91 candidates nominated to contest next month’s Local Elections in Donegal

A total of 91 candidates have been nominated to contest the 2024 Local Election in Donegal.

Nominations closed at County House in Lifford at 12 noon today.

There are 18 candidates nominated to contest 7 seats in the Letterkenny Electoral Area, while 9 candidates will contest 3 seats in the Milford Electoral Area. The 10 successful candidates will form the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

12 candidates will contest 5 seats in the Buncrana Electoral Area, while 9 candidates will contest 4 seats in the Carndonagh Electoral Area. The 9 successful candidates will sir together in the Inishowen Municipal District.

The other three Local Electoral Areas are all Municipal Districts in their own right, with 16 candidates contesting 6 seats in Glenties, 15 candidates contesting 6 seats in Donegal and 12 candidates contesting 6 seats in Lifford Stranorlar.

Donegal County Council will publish the final list of candidates after 12 noon on Monday, the cut off point for nominated candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot.

 

