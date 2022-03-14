Good night for Derry but concerns over Michael Duffy – Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City sit just a point of the new Premier Division leaders St Patrick’s Athletic following their 2-0 win on Monday evening at the Brandywell over Drogheda United.

Jamie McGonigle scored both goals as Derry remain unbeaten ahead of their top of the table clash with Pats on Friday.

Despite the good result there is concern over Michael Duffy who came on in the 61st minute but have to be helped off the pitch within ten minutes after taking a knock.