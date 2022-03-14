Police appeal for witnesses after weekend Derry collision

Police say they’re appealing for witnesses after a traffic collision that occurred in the Francis Street area of Derry city yesterday afternoon.

The incident involved a red Wolkswagen Golf and a parked blue Skoda Octavia, and happened at approximately 4:15pm on Sunday.

The two occupants of the Golf were uninjured, but a 50 year old man standing in front of the parked car received leg injuries.

Police say the driver of the Golf, a 22 year old man, was arrested under suspicion of grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving when unfit through drink or drug – as well as disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on Police. The suspect remains in custody as Police continue their enquiries.

Inspector Ryan Robb said: “While our enquiries to establish what happened continue, I am appealing to drivers who were in the area at the time, as well as pedestrians or residents who may have witnessed what occurred, to get in touch with us. I would also ask those drivers with dashcams to check their footage.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 1235 of 13/03/22.