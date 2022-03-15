Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The HSE says it’s working with management at Letterkenny University Hospital in a bid to deal with the Covid crisis currently being experienced by the facility.

Latest figures show that eleven wards are affected by a Covid outbreak with over 80 Covid patients being treated on site.

A visiting ban also remains in place at the hospital.

Director of Public Health with HSE North West Anthony Breslin says there’s big concern over how the upcoming long weekend and people mixing more will put further pressure on the facility:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

carnpostoffice1
News, Top Stories

Carndonagh post office targeted in weekend burglary

15 March 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal over weekend robbery in Letterkenny

15 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

15 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

15 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

carnpostoffice1
News, Top Stories

Carndonagh post office targeted in weekend burglary

15 March 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal over weekend robbery in Letterkenny

15 March 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

15 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

15 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 March 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Derry

15 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube