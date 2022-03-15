HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

The HSE says it’s working with management at Letterkenny University Hospital in a bid to deal with the Covid crisis currently being experienced by the facility.

Latest figures show that eleven wards are affected by a Covid outbreak with over 80 Covid patients being treated on site.

A visiting ban also remains in place at the hospital.

Director of Public Health with HSE North West Anthony Breslin says there’s big concern over how the upcoming long weekend and people mixing more will put further pressure on the facility: