McGonigle can be one of the best – Shane McEleney

Derry City go into Friday’s top of the table clash with St Pats unbeaten with three clean sheets on the bounce.

The Candystrips overcame Drogheda 2-0 on Monday night with a double from Jamie McGonigle but the night ended on a sour note with Michael Duffy lasting just ten minutes on his return to Derry.

Having come back to his hometown club, Duffy entered the game in the 61st minute but soon after was helped of the field and looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Shane McEleney, another player to return to the city after a spell away from the Brandywell assisted in the first goal.