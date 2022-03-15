Michael Duffy suffers broken leg on return for Derry

Michael Duffy has been hit with a blow on his return to Derry City.

He is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having suffered a fractured tibia in Monday’s win over Drogheda United.

Duffy came back to his hometown club after a successful number of seasons with Dundalk but was unavailable for the opening number of games through injury.

He was launched from the bench for his first game in a Derry jersey in almost seven years last night but unfortunately lasted just ten minutes.

A club statement this morning confirmed the extent of the injury with Derry now looking at a treatment plan to best manage his recovery.