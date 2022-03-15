Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Michael Duffy suffers broken leg on return for Derry

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Michael Duffy has been hit with a blow on his return to Derry City.

He is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having suffered a fractured tibia in Monday’s win over Drogheda United.

Duffy came back to his hometown club after a successful number of seasons with Dundalk but was unavailable for the opening number of games through injury.

He was launched from the bench for his first game in a Derry jersey in almost seven years last night but unfortunately lasted just ten minutes.

A club statement this morning confirmed the extent of the injury with Derry now looking at a treatment plan to best manage his recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derry City FC (@derrycityfc1928)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

15 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

15 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 March 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Derry

15 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

15 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

15 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 March 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Derry

15 March 2022
lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested over Lyra McKee murder

15 March 2022
Strabaneschool1
News, Top Stories

Part of Strabane school vandalised

15 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube