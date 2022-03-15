Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Part of Strabane school vandalised

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Part of a school in Strabane has been vandalised. 

Police in Strabane are currently investigating the report of criminal damage to a portacabin on the grounds of St Eugene’s Primary School in Victoria Bridge.

It is believed this incident occurred between Friday 11th and Monday 14th March 2022.

Police say this incident has caused distress to children, parents and staff arriving at school this morning and is simply unacceptable.

If you have any information in relation to this please give police a call on 101

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

15 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

15 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 March 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Derry

15 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local bus company backs calls for urgent support package

15 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE working with LUH Management as Covid crisis continues

15 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 March 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert continues in Derry

15 March 2022
lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested over Lyra McKee murder

15 March 2022
Strabaneschool1
News, Top Stories

Part of Strabane school vandalised

15 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube