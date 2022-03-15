Part of Strabane school vandalised

Part of a school in Strabane has been vandalised.

Police in Strabane are currently investigating the report of criminal damage to a portacabin on the grounds of St Eugene’s Primary School in Victoria Bridge.

It is believed this incident occurred between Friday 11th and Monday 14th March 2022.

Police say this incident has caused distress to children, parents and staff arriving at school this morning and is simply unacceptable.

If you have any information in relation to this please give police a call on 101