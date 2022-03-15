Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Security alert continues in Derry

The security alert on Fahan Street in Derry is continuing this morning, and officers remain at the scene.

Residents whose homes were evacuated yesterday have been able to return to them.

Fahan Street remains closed and diversions are in place.

Last night officers at the scene on Fahan Street came under attack, and a number of police vehicles were damaged after missiles were thrown at them.

In a statement Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder.

Officers have been in the area following the discovery of a number of suspicious items yesterday morning and have been working to ensure the area is made safe.

Police were able to bring the situation under control and restored calm to the area shortly before 11pm.

They say that their primary aim throughout the course of the operation is to keep the community safe, and they are working through this situation as quickly as they can.

Concluding police say that everyone’s safety is their top priority and they will not take any risks with that

